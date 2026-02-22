Master plan, enhanced budget for all ULBs in FY27

Hyderabad: Allthe municipalities in the state will get a facelift and financial boost in the upcoming financial year as the state government has started preparing ‘Master plan’ tailored for every urban local body (ULB) in the state. Further, the newly elected Municipal Mayors and Chairpersons will get additional facilities and powers soon. Towards these ends, the budgetary allocations for Municipalities will be increased, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who holds the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA & UD) portfolio, giving priority to the Master plans in the 2026-2027 budget.

According to top officials, the state government allocated Rs 17,000 crore to the MA & UD Department in 2025-2026. In the new financial year, allocations will be increased substantially for ensuring that the Master plans are implemented successfully while achieving the targets set by the Chief Minister for the development of every ULB over the next two years.

The state government has decided to develop a Master plan based on Geographical Information System (GIS) for every municipality. All these Master plans would be finalised by the end of March this year. Master plans have already been developed for 15 municipalities. The department is busy developing Master plans for all the other municipalities.

The previous government had approved Master plans for Greater Warangal, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad Corporations as well as Nirmal, Jagityal, and Peddapalli municipalities.

According to officials, as per the Master plans, commercial spaces would also be developed in the municipalities to generate additional revenues and promote trade and commercial activities in the future. Market yards, cold storage units, and transport facilities would be part of the development of commercial activity in every municipality.

Officials of the MA & UD Department said that the Master plans will also help secure additional central funds under the AMRIT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme. The requirement of funds for sustainable development, mainly solid waste management and solar power supply system, would be highlighted in the Master plans.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will hold a meeting with MA & UD Department’s top officials before finalising the master plans for all municipalities and earmark funds in the new budget.



