Maulana Azad National Urdu University offers 5-day course in artificial intelligence

Gachibowli: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University Polytechnic is organising a five-day AICTE Training and Learning Academy Programme (ATAL) on Artificial Intelligence under guidance of Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) at MANUU.

The training programme is supported by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and will be continued till December 20. The Chief Guest of the inauguration will be Professor S M Rahmatullah, Registrar MANUU in his delivering inaugural speech highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence in present era. The programme is exclusively for faculty and research scholars from AICTE approved institutions. 55 participants from across the country are participating.