Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi asks officials to wrap up pending works on war-footing

Hyderabad: City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Monday directed the officials to complete the unfinished works undertaken by various departments in Jubilee Hills Circle on war-footing. The Mayor reviewed with circle officials at her camp office on Monday.

On this occasion, the Mayor said that measures should be taken to prevent the spread of diseases following rains. The officials were directed to focus fully on mosquito prevention and sanitation. In the background of reduced rains, the officials were ordered to take strict measures to prevent mud, garbage and water accumulation on roads. She ordered to complete the unfinished works.

Dog control and preventive measures should be taken to prevent dog bite incidents in the city. The mayor directed the officials to complete the colony plantation as per the target of Haritha Haram program and to take measures to ensure smooth flow of sewage by unclogging the nalas.

Later, the Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi held a conference with the officials through a wireless set from his camp office in view of rains.

During the conference, the Mayor ordered the Zonal Commissioners to alert the DRF and Monsoon Emergency Teams. The mayor has issued instructions to the field level officials to take precautions to avoid flooding in the low-lying areas due to the possibility of heavy rains.