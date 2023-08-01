Live
- Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
- First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
- Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
- Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
- Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
- Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
- World Wide Web Day 2023: Evolution of Web Browser Security - From Vulnerability to Vigilance
- Microsoft to change how notifications appear on Windows 11 Taskbar
- WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets
- Empowering students: Upskilling for better job opportunities
Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi asks officials to wrap up pending works on war-footing
- Directs to focus fully on mosquito prevention and sanitation
- Orders to take strict measures to prevent mud, garbage and water accumulation on roads
- Instructs to take measures to ensure smooth flow of sewage by unclogging the nalas
Hyderabad: City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Monday directed the officials to complete the unfinished works undertaken by various departments in Jubilee Hills Circle on war-footing. The Mayor reviewed with circle officials at her camp office on Monday.
On this occasion, the Mayor said that measures should be taken to prevent the spread of diseases following rains. The officials were directed to focus fully on mosquito prevention and sanitation. In the background of reduced rains, the officials were ordered to take strict measures to prevent mud, garbage and water accumulation on roads. She ordered to complete the unfinished works.
Dog control and preventive measures should be taken to prevent dog bite incidents in the city. The mayor directed the officials to complete the colony plantation as per the target of Haritha Haram program and to take measures to ensure smooth flow of sewage by unclogging the nalas.
Later, the Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi held a conference with the officials through a wireless set from his camp office in view of rains.
During the conference, the Mayor ordered the Zonal Commissioners to alert the DRF and Monsoon Emergency Teams. The mayor has issued instructions to the field level officials to take precautions to avoid flooding in the low-lying areas due to the possibility of heavy rains.