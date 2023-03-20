Mayor inaugurates flight, a sculptor celebrating women's power

The 'Flight', a commemorative sculpture celebrating women's power, was unveiled by city Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi along with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Ladies Organisation (FICCI FLO) Hyderabad chairperson, Shubhraa Maheshwari, and philanthropist Pinky Reddy on Sunday.





After unveiling the memorial sculpture Flight as a symbol of women power, she released the balloons into the air. The 12-feet stainless steel structure is placed at the junction in front of the KBR Park. Sharsha Reddy who designed it has used a Corten steel base to elevate the sculptor. The made-in-Hyderabad art piece took three weeks to be designed and installed. The Mayor said the structure brings beauty to KBR Park and its surroundings. She also appreciated FICCI FLO for taking up this initiative alongside their other activities.





Shubhra Maheshwari thanked Hyderabad Metropolitan Authority (HMDA), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Telangana government for their cooperation in promoting women entrepreneurship in the State. She said, "The Flight is a representation of a female guardian angel. Signifying the form of a female warrior, the sculpture also represents the idea of women's strength, safety, and freedom. The structure was conceptualized, designed, made and even inaugurated by a woman," she added.