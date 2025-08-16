Live
Medal-winning athletes need of the hour, says SATG Chairman
Hyderabad: Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) Chairman Shivasena Reddy on Friday said that only athletes have the power to proudly hoist the national flag even in enemy countries, and there was a need to shape such athletes into champions who get these opportunities.
On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, the Sports Authority Chairman attended the Independence Day celebrations organized by the Telangana Sports Authority at LB Stadium as the chief guest and unfurled the national flag. Speaking on the occasion, he said that there is a need to produce athletes who can proudly showcase the honour and prestige of the country.
He mentioned that Telangana’s new sports policy was formulated with the sole aim of developing athletes who can bring glory to the nation at national and international levels. He added that the Telangana Sports Authority is working to make Hyderabad a permanent venue for world-class competitions.
Sports Authority deputy directors, office staff, coaches, Class IV employees, and athletes participated in the program.