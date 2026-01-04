‘Abhyudayam’ cycle rally raises anti-drug awareness

Anakapalli: The ‘Abhyudayam’ cycle rally, launched with a noble objective of eradicating drug abuse and enlightening youth about its devastating consequences, concluded on Saturday in Anakapalli district. Conceived by Visakhapatnam Range DIG Gopinath Jetty and supervised by Anakapalli district Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha, the rally evolved into a mass movement that inspired thousands across North Andhra.

As part of the closing ceremony, a 3-km long walkathon was organised in the early hours across all three subdivisions of the district.

The event was formally flagged off by Junior Principal Civil Judge D. Bharana Sri, lending judicial and civic support to the anti-drug campaign. The massive procession passed on from Abid Center to Boddepalli where the participants collectively took a solemn pledge to stay away from drugs and work towards a drug-free society. The students and police personnel formed a human chain creating awareness.

The ambitious cycle rally was inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita at Payakaraopeta on November 12 last year. Over the next 52 days, the rally covered a1,000-kilometer stretch, stretching five districts, including Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Srikakulam.

Within Anakapalli district alone, the rally covered 179 kilometers, reaching 95 villages and visiting hundreds of schools and colleges, engaging with students and educators.

The campaign witnessed overwhelming public response, with nearly 44,000 participants across the district, including 18,000 students and 26,000 general public and representatives of voluntary organisations.

In addition, awareness on the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act was imparted through public meetings at 16 major centres, empowering citizens with legal knowledge to combat drug-related offenses.