GVMC lays focus on developing Bheemili, Madhurawada zones

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Ketan Garg exhorted the zonal commissioners to pay special attention to the overall development of Bheemunipatnam and Madhurawada zones. Addressing the zonal commissioners in a virtual meeting organised on Saturday, the Commissioner underlined the need to deliver civic services to the public and strengthen financial resources of the corporation.

In line with the development of Visakhapatnam city, GVMC has been undertaking several development initiatives such as road development, planned proposals, and preparations for upcoming prestigious events in the city.

Highlighting them, the Commissioner emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among officials and employees across departments for expediting works based on the suggestions of public representatives. As part of this, zonal conferences are being conducted in all ten zones of Visakhapatnam city with the participation of public representatives.

He said that the revenue department plays a crucial role in strengthening GVMC’s financial position and that they have to conduct door-to-door surveys in wards to identify properties and vacant lands and levy property and vacant land taxes. He exhorted them to collect taxes and water charges within the stipulated time.

The Additional Commissioners conducted a comprehensive review with Bheemili and Madhurawada zonal commissioners V Ippi Naidu and T Nagendra Kumar on departments including revenue, water supply, underground drainage, street lighting, public works, horticulture, public health, mechanical, TIDCO housing, welfare, secretariats, and town planning wings of GVMC. Officials were also instructed to continuously monitor streetlights and promptly rectify non-functional ones and coordinate with APEPDCL for installation of electric poles wherever required.

Planned proposals with estimates were directed to be prepared for works related to connectivity roads to Bhogapuram International Airport,

Additional Commissioner DV Ramanamurthy stated that the performance of sanitation workers plays a key role in city beautification. He instructed public health officials to ensure continuous ward-level monitoring and achieve 100 per cent door-to-door garbage collection and transportation.

Additional Commissioner PM Satyaveni, Chief city planner A Prabhakar Rao, corporators attended the conference.