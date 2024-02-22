Medigadda Barrage works Not Before Me say Govt and L&T

Hyderabad: Not before me. This is what the L&T and the state government are now saying on the issue of taking up repair and restoration works of Medigadda Barage.

The contract agency was not ready to take up repair works saying that the project has already been inaugurated with pomp in the presence of several VIPs, their liability was over and it was for the government to take up the works.

The state government claims that though the previous government had inaugurated the project, it was not complete and the no release and discharge certificates have been issued. Even the Measurement Book (MB) was not released and hence it was the responsibility of L&T to bear the cost of the repairs of sunken piers of the barrage.

The major challenge before the government was to take up the repairs of the damaged piers of the barrage and the preliminary estimations say it would cost around Rs 500 crore.

Officials say that the even the vigilance report had held L&T should take up the repair works and that it was their responsibility.

Officials said that meanwhile, the NDSA ( National Dam Safety Authority ) was requested to conduct fresh survey on the safety of the barrage and make recommendations on the further action that needs to be taken. The government would take a final call based on the NDSA report.

The issue of damage to the piers of the Medigadda barrage just before the recent Assembly elections had created a political storm in the state and both the Congress and BRS are likely to continue the war of words on it during the Lok Sabha elections as well.