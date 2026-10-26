Medigadda water row: Congress accuses KTR of misinformation

Hyderabad: Choppadandi MLA Medipally Satyam and Government Whip Vijayaramana Rao on Sunday criticised BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) for alleging that Godavari water flowing downstream from the Medigadda barrage was being wasted by entering Andhra Pradesh. They said the water was being utilised through irrigation projects in Telangana and accused BRS leaders of misleading farmers.

Medipally Satyam said the water level at Medigadda was insufficient to operate pumps at the Kannepalli Lakshmi pump house. As of 6 pm on October 25, the Godavari flow at the barrage stood at 17,900 cusecs, with all 85 gates open and inflows matching outflows.

He said a minimum water level of +93.50 metres was required to operate the Kannepalli pumps, against the current level of +89.20 metres. Water could not be stored at Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla until necessary repairs were completed and safety clearances obtained, in line with National Dam Safety Authority recommendations.

Satyam said downstream water was being utilised through the Devadula and Sita Rama lift irrigation schemes. Eight of the 10 pumps at the Devadula project's Gangaram intake point were operational, while pumping was also under way at Bhim Ghanpur and Ramappa. He cited operations at the B.G. Kothuru, V.K. Ramavaram and Kamalapuram pump houses under the Sita Rama scheme.

Vijayaramana Rao accused KTR of spreading misinformation and said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy were working to restore Kaleshwaram in accordance with safety requirements.

Rao alleged that the previous BRS government spent nearly Rs 1 lakh crore on Kaleshwaram without adequately benefiting farmers in undivided Karimnagar district. He said the Sriram Sagar Project and flood-flow canal were providing irrigation to around 6.5 lakh acres.

He further alleged that Kaleshwaram was prioritised over Pranahita-Chevella and said completing the Tummidihetti component could have extended irrigation benefits towards Chevella.

Both leaders urged farmers not to be misled by BRS claims and reiterated the Congress government's commitment to safe and effective utilisation of Godavari water.