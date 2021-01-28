Meet held on orderly traffic in Cyberabad

Gachibowli: Cyberabad Traffic Police held a zonal level meeting on road safety and traffic management issues, with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials and other agencies, at the Cyberabad Police Commissioner's office in Gachibowli on Wednesday. Issuesrelated to inadequate lighting, road markings, junction improvements, sign boards, footpaths, foot over bridges, water logging, drainage and water leakagewere discussed.

Officials said that concerns have been addressed in depth and concrete decisions have been taken to resolve them in a time-bound manner.In order to keep track of the execution of decisions made, officials said, these meetings will be held regularly from now on.

GHMC Zonal Commissioner for Serilingampalli Ravi Kiran, SMVijay Kumar, Cyberabad DCP (Traffic), officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) and Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) took part in the meeting.