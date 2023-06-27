Mega blood donation camps by TSRTC today

Hyderabad: Not only in public transport service but also in social service, the TSRTC has decided to conduct a mega blood donation camps across the state on the June 27.

In a statement, the MD of the corporation. VC Sajjanar said that Over the years, the company's management had been carrying out massive blood donation programmes to create awareness among the staff and the people about blood donation. He said that Last year, the organization received an award from the Governor of the state for organizing blood donation camps organized by the TSRTC with a social perspective. He said that The company's management wants many people to respond and come forward to donate blood on humanitarian grounds.

He said that the Blood donation was the greatest of all donations and added that Since blood was something that cannot be made artificially, he said that donating blood means donating life to someone else. “We cannot appreciate the service of those who have donated blood.

In this context, the TSRTC management has decided to set up blood donation camps in all depots across the state as a social responsibility. The organisation is conducting blood donation camps at 101 locations in the state on Tuesday in collaboration with various hospitals,” he said.

He said that The event would be held from 9.30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday with the tagline 'One blood donation - gives life to three. He said that there shouldn’t be any misconceptions about blood donation. “Anyone between the ages of 18 and 60 can donate blood. Someone else's life can be saved,” he said.