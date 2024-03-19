MEIL moves cybercrime cell over mudslinging on social media

Hyderabad: Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) lodged a complaint in the Hyderabad cybercrime station against the mudslinging comments against MEIL and its management, which went viral on social media.

On Monday, following a complaint by S Visweswar Rao, an employee of MEIL, the cybercrime station registered the case and initiated an investigation.

The police officials said that, according to the complaint, in social media apps including WhatsApp for last few days, various mudslinging comments went viral and offensive posts on PV Krishna Reddy Managing Director of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd. The posts and messages stated that the MD has obtained 90% projects in Telangana by offering 7% to the then Chief Minister. The offensive posts said that all other projects acquisition in state of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra done by Megha Engineering and Krishna Reddy with a promise to kickback huge amounts to CM’s of relevant states. The corruption in government contracts, financial manipulation and international money laundering, land grabbing, collaboration with USA federal fugitives, generating fake bills and coercive biz practices. Which was sad to be false, concocted and offensive to MEIL, its MD, officers and concerned departments, mentioned in the complaint.

Police said that the complainant requested the officials to investigate and to take action against the accused as per the law and also asked to delete the offensive post from social media.