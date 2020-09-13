Mend ways, CM KCR warns Revenue officials

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked Revenue officials to mend their ways at the working places and erase the bad impression created among people by their headstrong attitude. He suggested officials to work with a positive attitude and establish faith among people and thereby getting a good reputation to the government.



The Chief Minister desired that just as the image of the police has changed and now it is known for friendly policing, the Revenue officials should also develop good perspective from the people.

The chief minister on Saturday held a meeting with the representatives of Telangana Revenue Employees Services Associations and discussed the issues ranging from the enforcement of new Revenue Act and the challenges being faced by the officials at the ground level.

He told the employees to behave in a dignified manner when people come to their offices with some grievances or problems. They should be heard properly and their problems should be resolved, he said. In the past, people used to treat employees who worked efficiently as demi-gods and such a culture should be experienced now by the people. How you receive people who come to your offices and how you attend to them matters the most, he said. The CM hoped henceforth there would be a qualitative change in the revenue sector. KCR urged the revenue staff and employees to have more compassion towards the poor among the SCs, STs, BCs and OCs. Announcing the release of Rs 60 crore to create facilities at all the Tashildar Offices, KCR also promised providing promotions in the Revenue department at all levels and car allowance would be given to Tahsildars on a regular basis and assured them that the government would stand by the Revenue Staff in the event of any problem.

The Association urged the CM to appoint a CCLA, continue all eligible VROs in the Revenue department, increase the staff strength, fill the vacant posts, give promotions to the eligible persons and regularisation of jobs of computer operators.