Metro Board to put an end to sewage woes at Kavuri Hills

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has launched a permanent solution to the persistent problem of sewage overflow in Kavuri Hills, near Durgam Cheruvu. The move follows frequent complaints from residents about drainage issues during the monsoon season.

Following the reports, Managing Director Ashok Reddy and senior officials from the relevant departments inspected the affected areas. During their visit, officials explained that continuous rainfall had raised the water level of Durgam Cheruvu to its Full Tank Level (FTL), causing the sewage system to overflow. The MD has instructed engineers to immediately desilt sewer lines to prevent stagnation and inconvenience to residents. He has also directed that a long-term drainage management plan be created, considering the heavy inflow during the monsoon.

As a temporary measure, the Water Board will divert sewage from nearby apartments to the Durgam Cheruvu Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). A key focus will be on preventing the mixing of sewage with stormwater drains. Reddy emphasised the need to identify such vulnerable points, separate sewer and stormwater lines, and implement effective designs. Irrigation officials were also advised to closely monitor the sluice valves at the Durgam Cheruvu outlet to regulate water flow.

Later, Ashok Reddy inspected the 7 MLD STP near Durgam Cheruvu, reviewing the treatment process, inlet and outlet operations, and the SCADA-based online monitoring system. He stressed that real-time data on inflows, outflows, and the quality of treated water should be made available through a central dashboard at the Water Board headquarters. He also suggested beautifying the STP premises with greenery and ensuring better maintenance of the surroundings.

The inspection was attended by senior Water Board officials including General Managers Padmaja and Narayana, other GMs, and representatives from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Lake Division.