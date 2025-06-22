Metro Rail Phase 2 proposal submitted to Centre

Hyderabad: Taking a step further towards executing the Metro Rail project in the city, HMRL submitted the Metro Rail Phase 2 (B) proposal along with required documents and DPRs the Central government on Saturday.According the HMR officials, the proposal was duly approved by the State cabinet, this phase 2 (B) project consists of three corridors -- RGIA to Bharat Future City (39.6 km; Rs 7,168 crore), JBS to Medchal (24.5 km; Rs 6,946 cr), and JBS to Shamirpet (22km; Rs 5,465 crore).

Thus covering a total length of 86.1km, this Phase 2 (B) project will involve a total investment of Rs 19,579 crore. Like the earlier submitted Phase 2 (A) project of five corridors (76.4 km), this Phase 2 (B) project is also proposed to be developed as a joint venture project of GoI and GoTG.

As per the JV project norms of the Central government, the Phase 2 (B) cost of Rs 19,579 cr will have Telangana government’s share of Rs 5,874 cr (30 per cent), Central government’s share of Rs 3,524 cr (18 per cent); debt from international financial institutions of Rs 9,398 cr (48%) and a small PPP component of Rs 783 cr (4 per cent).