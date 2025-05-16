Metro Rail travel to turn dearer from tomorrow

Hyderabad: Citizens travelling by Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) will have to pay extra for their daily commuting as the Metro Rail authorities have introduced a new fare system that will be implemented from Saturday. According to HMR, the minimum fare has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 12, while the maximum fare has gone up from Rs 60 to Rs 75. The L&T Metro Rail on Thursday said the Fare Fixation Committee of the Hyderabad Metro Rail, after taking into consideration affordability and financial sustainability, has recommended the revised fare structure.

As per the revised fare structure, the minimum fare for a journey up to 2 km is Rs 12.

For distances between 2 to 4 km, the fare is Rs 18, while travelling between 4 to 6 km will cost Rs 30. Passengers travelling 6 to 9 km will pay Rs 40, and those going 9 to 12 km will be charged Rs 50.

The fare increases to Rs 55 for distances between 12 to 15 km, Rs 60 for 15 to 18 km, and Rs 66 for 18 to 21 km. For longer journeys between 21 to 24 km, the fare is Rs 70, and any travel beyond 24 km will cost Rs 75.

The HMR said: “We sincerely thank our valued passengers for their continued support and patronage. We request your kind cooperation in embracing this revised fare structure, which is essential for maintaining and enhancing the quality of Hyderabad Metro Rail services for all.”

The HMR officials said that in accordance with Section 34 of Metro Railways (Operation & Maintenance) Act, 2002, a Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) under the Chairmanship of a former Judge of the High Court was constituted for recommending a revised fare structure. The Fare Fixation Committee submitted its report recommending the revised fare structure on January 25, 2023. As per Section 37 of the Metro Railway O&M Act, the recommendations made by the Fare Fixation Committee shall be binding on the metro railway administration.

Meanwhile, the fare hike announcement has sparked significant backlash, as commuters voice their worries about affordability, particularly for those who commute long distances every day. Many have turned to social media to express their discontent with this abrupt increase, labeling it an added strain amidst the already escalating cost of living.

The Hyderabad Metro serves as an essential transportation option for professionals and daily travelers who prefer its efficiency and ease over buses and cars. As traffic continues to worsen, more individuals are opting for metro services, leading to a significant increase in ridership.