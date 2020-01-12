Metro ride from JBS to MGBS soon

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) JK Garg inspected the JBS-MGBS Metro corridor along with HMRL MD NVS Reddy and senior engineers and technical experts of L&TMRHL, HMRL and independent engineer Louis Berger over the last three days and issued the mandatory Safety Certificate.

After examining the safety certification of the 25kV overhead electrical traction & other electrical installations by CEIG (Chief Electrical Inspector General), Metro Rail obtained clearance for the nine stations from DG, Fire Services, for signaling & train control systems from Thales, Canada, and for internal safety assessment from Halcrow, UK.

Receiving the safety certificate from CMRS JK Garg, HMRL managing director NVS Reddy stated that the government will decide the date of inauguration soon. L&TMRHL managing director KVB Reddy, chief operating officer AK Saini, Project Director MP Naidu, Louis Berger Team Leader Krishna Swamy, HMRL CPM Anand Mohan and other senior engineers and officers of all these organisations participated in the inspection and deliberations.