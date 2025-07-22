MGNREGA ombudspersons in Telangana left in lurch?

Hyderabad: They are known as the Guardians of Accountability in rural areas, upholding a promise made to the poor and appointed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Their role requires vigilance, impartiality, and compassion to ensure that the promises made under India’s flagship employment guarantee scheme reach the intended beneficiaries. They are responsible for scrutinizing complaints, resolving grievances, and listening to voices often drowned out by administrative layers.

Currently, the MGNREGA Ombudspersons, responsible for ensuring transparency in job allocations for the poor, are facing several challenges. Their salaries are not paid on time, and they frequently do not receive information regarding the renewal of their services. This situation has persisted for the Ombudspersons ever since their appointment a couple of years ago in Telangana.

According to the norms, Ombudspersons should be qualified legal professionals appointed by the state government after recommendations from a selection committee and approval by the Chief Secretary. All the Ombudspersons appointed by the Telangana State government were tasked in their appointment letters to uphold “Chapter 3 of the Instructions on Ombudsperson” under MGNREGA.”

In addition to their legal qualifications, they also participated in a structured training program at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) in Hyderabad. This five-day training is mandatory and aims to educate them on policy formulation, advocacy, and technological integration, transforming oversight from a bureaucratic obligation into a meaningful safeguard.

Individuals appointed under Section 27 of MGNREGA serve as independent authorities for grievance redressal, ensuring transparency and fairness in the implementation of the scheme. In rural areas, where development schemes often clash with ground realities, the MGNREGA Ombudsperson stands as a unique guardian.

The Ombudsperson is not merely a bureaucratic figure; they investigate complaints from workers, inspect work sites, review delays in wage payments, and ensure that entitlements under the Act are upheld. However, sadly, the “File reference no. PRRD_RD1/2094/A1/2024,” related to their pending emoluments, has remained unresolved for the past year. Besides, they are not receiving their salaries on time.

Furthermore, according to the regulations of MGNREGA, they were appointed for a maximum tenure of two years (which can be extended twice) and have an age limit of 68. These appointments undergo rigorous screening by a selection committee comprising senior state officials, representatives from the Ministry of Rural Development, and civil society.

According to the regulations, they were to receive a remuneration of Rs 2,250 per sitting, with a maximum of Rs 45,000 per month, and be considered as pro bono service. However, they were appointed on consolidated pay. Although the tenure of their appointments has lapsed, there has been no word from the government regarding their extensions.

Speaking to The Hans India, one official stated, “We don’t have any idea when the pending emoluments will be cleared or when the state government will give clarity on whether we should continue, as the fate of extension has so far remained unknown.”

Beyond documentation, their work is deeply human—listening to wage earners, inspecting muster rolls, and acting against the misuse of public funds. Whether investigating gender discrimination, delayed payments, or contractor violations, Ombudspersons play a crucial accountability role in India’s largest employment program.

As the government enhances its digital presence and promotes inclusive development, these watchdogs embody a combination of grassroots vigilance and institutional strength—ensuring that rural voices are not only heard but also acted upon. However, the indecisiveness of the state government regarding their extension and the clearance of their pending emoluments has left the Ombudspersons of MGNREGA in a difficult position.

Sources in the State Panchayat Raj Department say that the emoluments of these officials were released by the Centre, and funds for the scheme have already been allocated to the state government. Therefore, the question remains: Where has the money gone, and why are they not receiving their salaries on time?