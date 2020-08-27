Microsoft donates medical equipment to Telangana
Highlights
Hyderabad: In a humane gesture, Microsoft India donated medical equipment to the Telangana government on Thursday. The total cost of the equipment is estimated to be around Rs 3.8 crores.
Receiving the equipment on behalf of Telangana government KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industry said the equipment would help the government and state combat COVID 19 pandemic.
