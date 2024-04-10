Miffed with brother RSP joining BRS, Prasanna Kumar to join Congress

Hyderabad: BRS leader RS Praveen kumar's brother Prasanna Kumar is reportedly upset with former state BSP cheif for his decision of joining the pink party. It is learnt that Prasanna Kumar also gave up his job for Praveen Kumar, who joined KCR amidst Lok Sabha polls after fighting hard to bring BSP government in Telangana. He worked as a professor in the Department of Animal Husbandry and resigned from his job after seeing his brother's noble goal and wanting to follow him. In support of RSP, he contested on behalf of BSP in the recent assembly elections from his own constituency Alampur and was defeated.

Change of party after finalization of alliance Praveen Kumar, who faced a terrible defeat in the assembly elections, has announced that he will contest in the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with BRS. There were also announcements that the alliance was finalized. After that he suddenly joined BRS and covered himself with a pink scarf in the presence of KCR.

Close friends say that Prasanna Kumar was deeply hurt by his brother's ignorance on the decision about joining BRS.

In this background, he decided to join the Congress and will meet Chief Minister Revanth Reddy soon. He has already consulted with AICC secretary Santhap Kumar and Congress candidate of Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituency Mallu Ravi. His close friends said that Prasanna Kumar will announce the date of joining the Congress after the meeting with Revanth Reddy.