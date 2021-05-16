Migrant workers worst hit again in Telangana

Hyderabad: Workers engaged in the construction and hospitality industry are jobless in Telangana. Nearly 40 per cent of the migrant workers from Northern States already left to their native places from Hyderabad. As a result, construction activity came a halt again.

Nearly one lakh workers already left the city. The State government has provided relief for migrant workers by extending rice and financial benefit during lockdown-1 last year. About 40,000 workers in the hospitality industry were already in dire straits. The Real Estate Association members said that the skilled workers engaged in construction, flooring, plumbing and electrical works stopped attending duties soon after the government imposed the lockdown. Many workers left to their places and those, who were in the city, have been provided basic facilities. The unskilled workers were left in the lurch. They were expecting some relief from the government.

Cooks, bartenders and suppliers in restaraunts, bars and hotels lost their jobs in Hyderabad. Most of them hailed from Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh and leaving the city since all the establishments closed down during lockdown period. The Bar managements said the government should come to the rescue of the migrant workers at least for a week. The bar managements already bore the brunt of lockdown-one imposed for three months last year.