MIM launches online campaign against Citizen amendment act

Hyderabad: AIMIM on Friday launched an online campaign against the CAA-NRC-NPR through twitter and other social media platforms. The party is also encouraging people to upload their videos of reading the Preamble of the Constitution in different languages.

Taking forward the message of the party chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi who had earlier emphasised this in public meetings, the party asked everyone to read and reiterate the values of Preamble of the Constitution of India.

While launching the online campaign, the party also referred the recent speech of Asaduddin at a public meeting and requested the citizens to record a video while reading the Preamble of the Constitution of India in different languages and upload it on a social platforms including Face book, Instagram, twitter, YouTube, tiktok etc. with a hash tag 'Mera Samvidhan' and 'We The People Of India' by tagging 3 of friends till January 26. With this campaign, the MIM hopes to reach the Prime Minister and ask him to rollback the black law and save country and constitution.