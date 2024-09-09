Minister Ponguleti blasts BRS for resorting to ‘mud politics’

Hyderabad: Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday attacked the Opposition BRS for doing ‘mud politics’ when people were suffering due to floods.

Speaking at the programme of land allotment to the Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists’ MAC Housing Society at Ravindra Bharati, he said that he had to visit Khammam on instructions of the CM in the wake of rain once again.

“The Opposition parties are doing mud politics. They did not wake up even after two elections. When we want the PM to play the role of big brother, the Opposition party leaders are giving statements like bade bhai, chotebahi,” Reddy stated.

Congratulating journalists on receiving land allotment papers, he said this meeting was not final; this was just the beginning. Y S Rajasekhara Reddy government first gave land sites, and now Revanth Reddy is fulfilling the promise. We have said before the elections that whatever we promised, we will do. The 18-year-old objective of journalists came true today. The Press Academy chairman Srinivas Reddy and society representatives discussed in detail. They always wanted me to speed up. Time has to come for that, and today the time has come. We used to say we are making you lakhpatis; not lakhpatis; all the 1,100 members are now crorepatis. As your minister, I feel happy to announce you are all crorepatis,” Reddy quipped.

The minister also targeted former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, stating, “Earlier, you waited for years only to meet the CM. During press conferences, he used to mock reporters.” Reddy said the government never discriminated against journalists, even if they wrote against the CM or ministers. He suggested journalists themselves finalise eligibility criteria for accreditation cards.

The minister said it was tough for the government to implement loan waivers. He said the government was not in a position to manoeuvre Rs 31,000 crore, but because of the determination of CM, it could waive loans worth Rs 18,000 crore; the remaining would be done once farmers cleared off those of higher value.