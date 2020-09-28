Minister Srinivas Goud felicitated with award

Minister (culture, youth and sports, tourism, archaeology, prohibition & exsise) Srinivas Goud received Viswaguru World Record and Corona Warrior International Award from Viswaguru World Records founder and MD Satyavolu Rambabu on Sunday.

Rambabu said the award was given in recognition of the minister's significant and outstanding contribution and amazing humanity work during the pandemic period, especially attending the funeral of Covid-19 victims to allay transmission fears. He said they visited the bereaved families to condole them. They also took up preventive activities of Covid-19. Yadaiah Goud, a retired MPDO, also participated in the programme.