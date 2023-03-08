Minister Talasani joins Holi celebrations

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav participated in the Holy festival celebrations at Indira Park here on Tuesday. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with GHMC Deputy Mayor Srilatha Reddy and scores of corporators participated in the celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the festivals would showcase the culture and customs of the society and India was a unique place where the festivals of all religions are celebrated in a grand manner.





He also advised the parents to teach the importance of festivals to their children and emphasised the need of protecting the country's culture and customs. Highlighting the importance of Holi festival, the Minister also urged the people to use of natural colours instead of chemical colours during the festival, promoting eco-friendly celebrations. He said that everyone should come together to enjoy the festivities in a peaceful atmosphere.



