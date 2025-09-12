  • Menu
Minister White Opens 55th Exclusive Outlet in Hyderabad, Targets 100 Stores by FY 26–27

Minister White Clothing, a unit of OTTO Clothing Pvt. Ltd., inaugurated its 55th Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) at MPR Complex, Chintal, Hyderabad, on...

Minister White Clothing, a unit of OTTO Clothing Pvt. Ltd., inaugurated its 55th Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) at MPR Complex, Chintal, Hyderabad, on September 11, 2025. Known for its refined dhotis, shirts, and Shirt–Dhoti combos, the brand aims to expand to 100 stores by FY 26–27 while exploring global markets.

Chief Business Officer Suresh Ramasubramaniam highlighted Chintal’s cultural vibrancy, while CEO Thiru. S. Pothiraj emphasized Hyderabad’s strong connect with the brand. Minister White, pioneer of Flexiwaist™ dhotis, now operates 55 EBOs and 5,000+ Multi-Brand Outlets across India, reinforcing its leadership in traditional wear.

