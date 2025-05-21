Miss World contestants visit Kims Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases

Hyderabad: Miss World 2025 Contestants from India, United Kingdom, France, Cameroon and USA visited KIMS- Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases in Hyderabad.

Miss World Organisation CEO Julia Morley and contestants commended Dr Raghu Ram for his disruptive initiatives to improve breast cancer care in India over the past 18 years. Addressing the healthcare professionals gathered at the Centre, Julia Morley said, “Dr Raghu Ram has demonstrated extraordinary leadership for having conceived, designed and established South Asia’s first purpose-built and comprehensive Breast Health Centre in Hyderabad. It is indeed heart-warming to learn about his pioneering breast cancer advocacy initiatives aimed at early detection, which has made significant and meaningful difference to scores of lives of women for well over 18 years. In many ways he is a perfect example of a “Living Bridge” between the United Kingdom and India and has been replicating the best of British practices in an earnest endeavour to improve breast cancer care in India.”

Contestants including Nandini Gupta (Miss India 2025) Issie Princesse (Miss Cameroon – Central Africa) Dr Neomi Milne (Miss Guadeloupe 2025 – France) – Doctor and Dr Idil Bilgen (USA) – Radiation Oncology trainee paid glowing tributes to Dr Raghu Ram for gaining inspiration from his mother, Dr Ushalakshmi’s breast cancer journey and creating the much needed breast cancer awareness in the country where more than 60 per cent are in their advanced stages with poor survival. All of them said that they would take back with them the learnings from today’s brilliant power point presentation from Dr Raghu Ram and try to incorporate the initiatives implemented by Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation in their motherland.