Mixed reactions to TS move on Classes 6-8

Begumpet: The State government's decision to allow resumption of physical classrooms for Class 6 to 8 from February 24 has drawn mixes responses from parents and students. Many expressed disappointment that the government succumbed to the pressures of private schools even as there was no respite in Covid infections. However, a few welcomed the move, saying it was long due.

"My child can attend online classes as it's a matter of a few months. What's the hurry? Have adequate measures been ensured by the government in all schools. They could have waited till vaccination of teachers is completed," observed a parent whose ward studies in Class 8 at a corporate school in the city.

Venkat, the joint secretary of Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA), recalled the Education Minister's assertion recently that the schools would not function for Classes 6 to 8. It is clear that the private schools have mounted pressure on the department as well as parents.

They just want to collect a hefty amount of fees from parents and the government also wants the same." "Physical classrooms are better for students to learn. But, many schools do not have required space for social distancing," said N Sastry, whose son is studying in class 7 in a private school.

But the Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) feels it is a right decision to ensure that the academic year is not wasted. "It is heartening that the government finally agreed to our demands and permitted us to start 6, 7, 8 classes.

Similarly, TSUTF has asked the government to take steps to start primary schools in the first week of March. However, there is a need to be vigilant about the Covid regulations. Sanitary, workers should be hired in schools for sanitation management.

Schools must follow regulations like to accommodate only 20 students per section," said K Jangayya, the president of TSTUF.