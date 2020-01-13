MLA Arekapudi Gandhi apprised of problems

Serilingampally: Residents of HUDA Trade Centre led by Serilingamapally TRS division president Maraboyina Raju Yadav submitted a representation on the problems faced by them to local MLA and Government Whip Arekapudi Gandhi on Monday.

In response, Gandhi assured the residents that he would strive to develop HUDA Trade Centre in all respects as a model colony and that efforts would be made to provide drinking water supply, drainage, besides roads there. He said the required works would be taken up in phases, while urging the residents to approach him even for solving a minor problem. Gandhi stated that he would always be available to them.

Among the colony residents who called on the MLA were Ramana Muni, Jayanth Kumar, Inu Mohan, Pandurangayya, Butchi Reddy, Kasi Vishwanath, Anjaneyulu.