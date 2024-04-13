Live
- ‘Masthu Shades Unnay Ra’gets huge applause on Amazon Prime Video
- Kamal’s ‘Thug Life’ update: Simbu undergone a successful look test; set to replace Dulquer
- Visakhapatnam: Two killed in separate accidents
- 50-year-old man jumps from 10th floor of apartment in Hyd
- Flipkart Mega Saving Days Sale: Big Discounts on iPhone 15, Pixel 8, and More
- Visakhapatnam: Parents, students get into celebration mode
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 13 April 2024
- Tirupati: Probe into liquor scam in AP imminent, warn NDA leaders
- Gold rates in Vijayawada slashes, check the rates on 13 April 2024
- Kadiri: Balakrishna to kick-start his campaign today
Just In
MLA Raja Singh to oversee Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in city
Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing Goshamahal Assembly constituency, T Raja Singh, who is set to lead the Ram Navami Shobha...
Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing Goshamahal Assembly constituency, T Raja Singh, who is set to lead the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad, has scheduled a volunteer meeting on Saturday.
The yatra will commence at 10 am on Wednesday, April 17 from Akashpuri Hanuman Temple in Dhoolpet. During last year’s yatra, which took place on March 30, 2023, extensive security measures were implemented to uphold peace and security. Approximately 1,500 policemen were deployed to oversee the procession, with police pickets stationed at sensitive locations.
This year, similar security arrangements will be put in place for the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in the city. In January, the BJP appointed Raja Singh as the in-charge of the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency.