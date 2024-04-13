MLA Raja Singh to oversee Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in city

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing Goshamahal Assembly constituency, T Raja Singh, who is set to lead the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad, has scheduled a volunteer meeting on Saturday.

The yatra will commence at 10 am on Wednesday, April 17 from Akashpuri Hanuman Temple in Dhoolpet. During last year’s yatra, which took place on March 30, 2023, extensive security measures were implemented to uphold peace and security. Approximately 1,500 policemen were deployed to oversee the procession, with police pickets stationed at sensitive locations.

This year, similar security arrangements will be put in place for the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in the city. In January, the BJP appointed Raja Singh as the in-charge of the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency.