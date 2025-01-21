MLA Sri Ganesh inspects colonies in Cantt

Live
Hyderabad: As part of a constituency tour, Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh inspected several colonies, including Mahatma Gandhi Harijan Tribal Housing Colony, Shivaji Nagar, and Dokkalam Doddi.
During the inspection, residents highlighted various issues including lack of community halls, Anganwadi buildings, sewage issues and others. The MLA assured that Rs three crore funds have already been sanctioned for development works.
