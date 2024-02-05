MLA Veerlapalli launches Chaudharyguda cricket tourney

Rangareddy: Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar inaugurated the Chaudharyguda Premium League Season 4 Cricket tournament at the Chaudharygudem Mandal Center of Shadnagar Constituency here on Sunday. The opening ceremony was marked by a fervent address by the MLA, highlighting the significance of sports in the lives of today’s youth.

The MLA expressed his belief that sports play a pivotal role in shaping the character and well-being of the youth.

He emphasised the importance of physical fitness, mental strength, and the boost in self-confidence that sports can provide.

Addressing the gathering, Veerlapalli encouraged the participants and conveyed his hopes that the tournament would ignite a passion for sports among the youth. He commended the organisers of the Chaudharyguda Premium League for their efforts in promoting cricket and fostering a healthy competitive spirit.