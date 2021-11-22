MLC or Rajya Sabha? KCR leaves choice to Kavitha

Hyderabad: Will the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao K Kavitha opt to get re-elected as MLC under the Local Authority Constituency or will she go to Rajya Sabha? This is still a matter of suspense. KCR, who finalised the names of 12 candidates for the MLC polls before leaving for Delhi on Sunday, is learnt to have told Kavitha to take a decision. If she decides not to contest as MLC, then former MLC A Lalitha would be given the 'B' form. Speculations are still rife that she would prefer to go to Rajya Sabha. Tuesday is the last date for filing of nominations for MLC polls.

While three sitting MLCs were denied a second chance, the names that have been finalised are Shambhipur Raju from Ranga Reddy and P Mahendar Reddy.

Both of them would be contesting the elections for second term.



MLC P Srinivas Reddy retained the seat from Warangal district. He is said to be a confidant of TRS working president K T Rama Rao. From Nalgonda, KCR decided to give ticket to M C Kotireddy in place of T Chinnappa Reddy.

In Karimnagar district, MLC T Bhanu Prasad has been asked to contest the elections again. Another MLC N Laxmana Rao has been replaced by L Ramana who recently joined TRS from the TDP. K Srinivas Reddy will be the TRS candidate for the second time and another MLC Damodar Reddy has been asked to support Sai Chand. From Medak LAC, Bhoopal Reddy retained the party ticket.

B Laxminarayana (Khammam LAC) was denied a TRS ticket. Telangana Rythu Samanvaya Samiti Chairman and MLC P Rajeshwar Reddy's close aide T Madhu would contest this time. The party also preferred to replace sitting MLC P Satish Kumar with another leader D Vittal.