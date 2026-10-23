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MMC Commissioner orders speedy action on land disputes
In Short
Reviewing Suddakunta Nala development, the Commissioner instructed officials to obtain a No Objection Certificate from the Irrigation Department and coordinate with the HYDRAA Commissioner to complete required permissions quickly.
Hyderabad: MMC Commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy directed officials on Thursday to expedite legal proceedings regarding the Survey No 53 dumping yard and lands under status quo by pursuing pending court cases and resolving issues through reasoned speaking orders. Disposed files and court order copies must be forwarded to Malkajgiri headquarters. Inspecting the Boduppal Circle Office, Commissioner reviewed long-pending land disputes, controversial issues, and infrastructure projects, instructing officials to resolve pending matters promptly to enhance public civic amenities.
Reviewing Suddakunta Nala development, the Commissioner instructed officials to obtain a No Objection Certificate from the Irrigation Department and coordinate with the HYDRAA Commissioner to complete required permissions quickly.
Inspecting free-left areas at Boduppal Turning and Chengicherla-Tulip Road, he urged steps to ensure smooth traffic flow, including developing bellmouth areas into free-left facilities on 30-to-40-foot wide roads to ease junction congestion.
Furthermore, the Commissioner ordered the cancellation of current proposals regarding Rs 96 crore works previously sanctioned under the Strategic Nala Development Programme, directing fresh proposals to be submitted to the government. Following state approval, officials must initiate a new tendering process in accordance with established rules.
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