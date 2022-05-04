MMTS 1st class fare cut by half

Hyderabad: Good news for the rail users, the fare of the Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) will be reduced by 50% for first-class single journey passengers.

As per the orders from the Ministry of Railways, the South Central Railway has decided to rationalize the basic fares of the first class in the suburban train services and it will be effective from May 5. According to SCR officials, at present MMTS first-class journey charge is Rs 50, but from May 5 it will be Rs 25 till 10 km and the general ticket will be Rs 5.

Around 48,000 passengers are using the sub-urban train services daily. Since the demand is growing gradually. Based on the demand, a number of train services were restored for the benefit of passengers, which were cut due to the pandemic situation.



"Since the resumption of MMTS trains services after the Covid lockdown, around 86 MMTS trains are being operated across a stretch of 50 km spread over the sections of Falaknuma – Secunderabad – Hyderabad – Begumpet – Lingampally – Telapur – Ramchandrapuram covering 29 railway stations. The services have been planned to cater to the travel needs of all the passengers duly taking into account the peak hour traffic across different stations of the MMTS sections. The reduction of the fare will further benefit passengers by making available a fast and cheap transport means for the sub-urban passengers of the twin cities region," said a senior officer of SCR.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge), SCR, said, "With the onset of summer and with the gradual increase in the MMTS passengers, this reduction in fare will immensely benefit the first class segment of passengers availing these services. He appealed to the passengers to avail this benefit."