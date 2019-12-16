Mobile app to help weed out bogus voters in Secunderabad Cantonment Board

Secunderabad: Citizens in the Secunderabad Cantonment can now search their names in the voters list with ease. An app initiated by Shravan Kumar, a social worker in SCB ward 4, and launched on Sunday enables this.

Soon after its launch at Gandhi Huts, ward-4, over 600 duplicate voters were found out of 16,305 voters in the ward. Speaking about the initiative, Shravan Kumar said, "There is no facility of checking voter lists online in SCB.

So this application is developed as a pilot project and it would help us search anyone's name by just entering name and particulars. You will get complete demography of the voter concerned would be displayed. An instant voter slip can also be distributed by the volunteers."

This app would reduce the hassle of voters who at the last moment struggle to find out their names in the lists. Also if the name of a voter is missing in the list, then they can enroll again, as SCB organises voter enrollment campaign a month before elections and name would appear on the supplementary list.

A representation on the application and also about duplication of voters in the list was submitted to the Chandra Shekar, the CEO of SCB, on Monday. This mobile application can be made available to the volunteers who represent each ward. They can make door-to-door visit and provide instant voter slips to people.