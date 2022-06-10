Moderate rains likely in Hyd from June 11-14

Hyderabad: In a major relief from scorching heat in Hyderabad, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall in Hyderabad on June 11, 12, 13, and 14.

Hyderabad may also witness rainfall on Friday as the weather department has also predicted rainfall in Hyderabad on June 10.

Although the department has not issued any alert, it predicted that the temperature in Hyderabad reduced than 36 degrees Celsius from June 11 to 14.

Apart from Hyderabad, other districts in the State are also likely to see rainfall over the next four days.

The maximum temperature in almost all districts will be less than 36 degrees Celsius.

The entry of the southwest monsoon in Hyderabad and other districts in the districts got delayed due to weak sea winds in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. It is reported that the monsoon will enter Telangana on June 12.

Between June 1 and 8, the monsoon reported a deficit of 42 per cent which is a huge departure from the Long Period Average (LPA).

From this year, the IMD has introduced the new rainfall normal called the LPA based on rainfall data from 1971 to 2020 for the southwest monsoon season replacing the earlier rainfall normal that was based on data from 1961 to 2010.