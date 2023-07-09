Modi accepted BJP’s defeat in Telangana: Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accepted BJP’s defeat in the State in a public meeting in Warangal district.

The Planning Board VC said that Narendra Modi, who gives huge funds and promises during his visit to States where elections are held, did not announce a single rupee in the Warangal public meeting nor did he give any guarantee. There was no chance of BJP winning in Telangana, so Modi ended the speech without giving funds and without promises, he said.

Vinod Kumar said that national highways were the right of Telangana state. He alleged that PM Modi trampled the Common Recruitment Bill aimed at giving jobs, through the Governor. On the allegations of family rule, Vinod Kumar said that in BJP itself, there were children of at least 200 leaders. Modi is not qualified to talk about family politics. The BRS leaders in the party are continuing in politics with their own talent and with the blessings of the people.

Vinod Kumar said that the Central government has given most of the awards to the Gram Panchayats of Telangana State. Now there is no development in Telangana which is a proof of Modi’s dual attitude.

Modi said that the education system in the State was not in order. Why is not setting up a Navodaya Vidyalaya for the districts in Telangana, he questioned.