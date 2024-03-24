Modi using central agencies to win LS polls: Niranjan

Hyderabad: TPCC senior vice-president G Niranjan has alleged that the BJP government at the Centre is conspiring to make the Lok Sabha elections in the country one-sided. Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, Niranjan said the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is misusing the investigation agencies against opposition parties and leaders aimed at winning the Lok Sabha polls.

“The Election Commission has wide powers to conduct the Lok Sabha elections smoothly and impartially. The EC should make it mandatory for the investigation agencies, including CBI, ED and Income Tax to take permission before conducting any raids before the elections,” he suggested.