Live
- Holi 2024: 5 Tips for Capturing Colorful Moments with Your Smartphone
- Suparn Verma of ‘The Family Man’ to celebrate Holi with son on video call
- Death toll in Russia terror attack rises to 133
- Holi 2024: Pre- and Post-Holi Skin Care Tips to Keep Your Skin Healthy and Safe
- Kenya's World Cup legend Collins Obuya retires after 23-year-old international cricket career
- TN BJP slams Stalin over Minister’s ‘derogatory’ remarks against PM Modi
- Four fishermen feared dead in Tripura's Dumboor Lake
- Help TB patients and avail IT rebate in UP
- South Korea-built nuclear reactor connected to UAE power grid
- Clinical trials of TB vaccine MTBVAC begin in India
Just In
Modi using central agencies to win LS polls: Niranjan
Highlights
TPCC senior vice-president G Niranjan has alleged that the BJP government at the Centre is conspiring to make the Lok Sabha elections in the country one-sided
Hyderabad: TPCC senior vice-president G Niranjan has alleged that the BJP government at the Centre is conspiring to make the Lok Sabha elections in the country one-sided. Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, Niranjan said the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is misusing the investigation agencies against opposition parties and leaders aimed at winning the Lok Sabha polls.
“The Election Commission has wide powers to conduct the Lok Sabha elections smoothly and impartially. The EC should make it mandatory for the investigation agencies, including CBI, ED and Income Tax to take permission before conducting any raids before the elections,” he suggested.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT