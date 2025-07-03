Monsoon preparedness: HYDRAA deploys over 4K personnel in city

Hyderabad: To address monsoon-related problems, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has launched an extensive preparedness drive, mobilizing its Monsoon Emergency Teams (METs) with over 4,100 personnel across the city to ensure safety during rainfall.

As part of the initiative, HYDRAA has formed 150 METs that will function 24/7, with each team consisting of four members that operate in three shifts, responding to emergencies like waterlogging, tree falls, and minor urban flooding. These teams are strategically positioned in vulnerable zones across Hyderabad to ensure quick and effective response.

According to HYDRAA, a total of 734 staff including 368 personnel from Static Teams, have been deployed exclusively for managing rainwater drainage and preventing water stagnation on key roads and low-lying areas. Their work is aimed at keeping traffic flowing and minimizing damage to infrastructure. These teams will work in two shifts.

Furthermore, 51 Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams, each with 18 members, will be on the ground to assist with any emergency situation. DRF teams will also operate in two shifts with six members per shift. To ensure quick mobility, 21 Emergency Bike Teams with 42 personnel will be available.

In 30 circles under the GHMC limits, 30 marshals have been assigned. In collaboration with the traffic police, 20 teams consisting of 200 personnel will manage traffic flow during the rains. In addition, 240 workers have been placed on standby for tree branch removal and waste management, with three workers per shift. In total, over 4,100 personnel will be involved in ensuring minimal disruption during the monsoon.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath highlighted the importance of proactive measures. He directed teams to inspect and clear drains and culverts before the rains to ensure smooth water flow. Additionally, teams are tasked with identifying and addressing potential waterlogging spots in advance.