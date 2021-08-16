More initiatives to empower Dalits: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Close on the heels of the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the State Government is now working on another special scheme, reservations for Dalits to promote them in business sector and give them priority in getting licences for medical shops, hospitals, hostels, wine and bar shops.

Addressing his eighth consecutive Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of Golconda Fort, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stressed more on what the government proposes to do to empower Dalits.

He said the government would create a Dalit protection fund to overcome any hardship faced by the Dalits. "If the family which benefited from Dalit Bandhu faces any hardship the proposed Dalit protection fund would come to their rescue.

That was the reason why the government has decided to deposit Rs 10,000 out of Rs 10 lakh each Dalit family would receive under Dalit Bandhu scheme. In other words, it will be sort of a provident fund scheme.

He said the Dalith Bandhu Samithies would be created at village, mandal, constituency, district and state level and this special fund will be managed by them. District collectors would play a crucial role in the implementation of Dalit Bandhu and supervision of the Dalit protection fund.

The Chief Minister narrated the achievements of the government during the last seven years and said that the State was marching forward despite unforeseen problems like the corona pandemic.

To justify his claim of sustainable growth, he gave comparative figures of previous and present GSDP.

Stating that the State had become the 'Rice bowl of India,' he said the crop loans up to Rs 50,000 would be waived off from Monday.

This would benefit six lakh farmers, he said. KCR summed up saying that Telangana will create many more wonders in the future and will scale many more high peaks.