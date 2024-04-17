Moroccan national deported for overstay, peddling drugs

Hyderabad: A Moroccan national was deported from the city for overstaying and selling drugs. Achbili Amine, the accused, was arrested by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW). He was a student at Osmania University.

According to the police, acting on credible information, they held Achbili Amine (27) for overstaying and engaging in illegal activities in Hyderabad despite the expiration of his visa and passport.

The police said that the accused arrived in Hyderabad on a student visa, valid until 2018, with a Kingdom of Morocco passport valid until 2021. He enrolled at the University of Foreign Relations Office (UFRO), Osmania University, Hyderabad, and joined the Post Graduate College, Secunderabad, in 2017 for a three-year Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) course. Due to his involvement in illegal activities, he became irregular in attending college. Instead, he frequented parties and pubs in the city, where he developed an addiction to ganja consumption. He formed a friendship with a drug addict/peddler of Palestinian refugees named Saeed Ali Mohammad Al Kafri, as well as with a local woman in Hyderabad.

Saeed Ali Mohammad Al Kafri was arrested by the Hyderabad police previously, along with his drug supplier Romy Bharat Kalyani, earlier by the Mumbai and Goa police in different drug cases. Saeed Ali Mohammad Al Kafri, originally from a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria, had arrived in Hyderabad, India, on a student visa and was involved in NDPS cases.

Upon learning about Achbile Amine's overstay and illegal activities in the city, movement restriction orders were issued against him. Subsequently, he was kept in a detention centre at the Central Crime Station, Hyderabad.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in New Delhi issued a valid travel pass to facilitate the return travel of the Moroccan citizen to his address in Morocco. Air tickets have been booked, and the journey is scheduled for April 17, 2024, from Rajiv Gandhi International Terminal, Hyderabad, to Morocco. Consequently, the deputed staff, accompanied by the deportee, is proceeding to RGI Shamshabad, Hyderabad, for deportation.