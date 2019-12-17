Mosquito onslaught makes residents rush to hospitals in Secunderabad Cantonment colonies

Secunderabad: There is a sudden increase in number of patients visiting primary health centres and private hospitals due to spurt in mosquito menace in Cantonment colonies.

The problem is more acute in areas around tanks and open nalas. The residents of the colonies around Ramanna Kunta Cheruvu, such as Sitarampuram, Srinivas Nagar Colony, Saibaba Colony, Ganesh Nagar Colony, Bhavani Nagar Colony, Ramgopal Enclave, Soujanya Colony and colonies near Trimulgherry tank such as Trimulgherry village, Chinna Kamala, Airlines Colony, Infant Jesus Colony have been facing the brunt of mosquito menace.

The problem is also acute in colonies beside open nalas such as Srilanka Basti, Rasoolpura, Indiramma Nagar, CBN Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Margadarshi Colony and Balamrai. Residents have expressed their dissatisfaction over GHMC's failure to contain mosquito menace in the areas. The recent death of a boy due to dengue in CBN Nagar has caused widespread fear among residents.

When contacted on the issue, Mahender Reddy, sanitation official, said that fogging had been intensified in Cantonment areas and two teams comprising 36 members had been involved in fogging and other mosquito prevention activities. Anti-larval spraying had been done in Trimulgherry tank to prevent breeding of mosquitos, he said. He urged people to ensure that there was no water stagnation on their premises to prevent mosquito breeding. He also called people to hand over domestic waste to garbage collector instead of throwing it in open plots or roads.