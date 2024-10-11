Live
- Bus service from Jammikunta to Karimnagar begins
- Indiramma Rajyam focused on all-round development: MLA
- Focus placed on flexible working hours at office
- Moderate rains likely in AP amid surface circulation in Bay of Bengal
- Ranga Kiran calls on UM Bandi
- 100 quintals broken rice seized
- 12 kg gold handed over to Chennai-based Smart Creations
- Ministers Tummala, Ponguleti inaugurate new Ankura Hospital
- Scientists suggest ways to develop climate-resilient villages in Anantapur
- Festivities blending tradition & gaiety mark Bathukamma finale
Just In
MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi felicitated
Highlights
Abhishek Manu Singhvi who was recently elected to Rajya Sabha from Telangana was felicitated by the TPCC Legal Cell on Thursday at an event held in the city.
Hyderabad: Abhishek Manu Singhvi who was recently elected to Rajya Sabha from Telangana was felicitated by the TPCC Legal Cell on Thursday at an event held in the city.
The MP who is also chairman of the AICC Legal Cell attended the event along with PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, former MP Madhu Yashki Goud and chairman of legal department of Telangana Ponnam Ashok Goud and scores of advocates.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS