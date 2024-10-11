MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi felicitated

  • Menu
Hyderabad: Abhishek Manu Singhvi who was recently elected to Rajya Sabha from Telangana was felicitated by the TPCC Legal Cell on Thursday at an event held in the city.

The MP who is also chairman of the AICC Legal Cell attended the event along with PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, former MP Madhu Yashki Goud and chairman of legal department of Telangana Ponnam Ashok Goud and scores of advocates.

