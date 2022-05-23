MP Dr G Ranjith Reddy releases Classroom TV app

Hyderabad: Chevella MP Dr G Ranjith Reddy on Sunday released a classroom app named 'Classroomtv.in' developed to help students perform well in the SSC public examination.

The app can be easily downloaded from the Google play store or any other app provider. It has been designed to give students easy access to an extensive number of videos on various topics in all subjects of X class. Information provided in the app will be of great help to students in their preparation, since the past year and a half have been quite tough for them due to Covid lockdown and online classes.

Dr Ranjith Reddy said the user ID and password for the ClassroomTV App has been provided for students to download. The user ID is [email protected] gmail.com and the password is ranjith. The app is unique as it contains extensive videos on all topics in subjects like mathematics, science, social science, physics or chemistry or any subject.

Students can watch them free any number of times and refer to for clearing doubts. They have been requested to download the app.