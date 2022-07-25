MRPS launches relay hunger strike over SC categorisation

Shadnagar: Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) on Monday launched a relay hunger strike at the block office in Shadnagar demanding State government to pass the SC categorisation bill in the Parliament. The MRPS said that they are calling for relay hunger strikes to be held in all the constituencies of Rangareddy district and in all the mandal centres. The relay hunger strike was launched at the call of Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) chief Mandakrishna Madiga. Pentanolla Narasimha Madiga was present as the chief guest at the relay hunger strike launched in Shadnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, MRPS leaders said that the State government committees in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Punjab have given clear reports on classification. The Justice Usha Mehra Commission's report appointed by the government during the UPA government's tenure has given a clear report on classification but no further step was taken. They said MRPS condemns the injustice done and warned to fight until justice is served. The classification of scheduled castes should be made legal in the current session of Parliament itself, they added.



MRPS Rangareddy District Co-Convenor Gyara Suresh Madiga, MRPS Farooq Nagar Incharge Kallepalli Balaraj Madiga, MRPS Leaders Bobbili Pandu Madiga, Naga Bhushan Madiga, Errolla Suresh Madiga and others were also present.