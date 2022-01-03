Mrs Universe gets Lifestyle Influencer Award

Hyderabad: Mrs Universe Isha Farha Qura ishy from Khammam district has received an international award in Dubai. She was honoured with the Lifestyle Influencer Award in the Social and Cultural categories organised by FNX India (UAE lifestyle influencer awards) in Dubai.

Speaking on the occasion, Farha, who is also the Telangana secretary of the World Human Rights and Social Justice Mission (HRJSM), said she had always been in the forefront of working for women's empowerment.