Much-awaited AI University set to go operational in 2 months: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Monday announced that the state’s much anticipated Artificial Intelligence University will commence operations within the next two months. The institution, being set up in collaboration with leading global universities, aims to provide advanced training in emerging technologies to software engineers and students entering the workforce.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Covalent AI Innovation Centre in Hyderabad, Sridhar Babu emphasised that the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence has made reskilling and upskilling essential for professionals across technology domains. “The upcoming AI University will serve as a platform to equip our workforce with cutting edge capabilities,” he said, adding that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to preparing Telangana’s youth for the future of work.

The minister noted that the Covalent AI Innovation Centre currently employs around 500 engineers, with plans to expand rapidly by creating 3,000 new jobs over the next two years. He commended Covalent Chairman CV Subramanyam for his inspiring entrepreneurial journey—starting with just 18 employees under the name Cigniti decades ago and building it into a global organisation employing thousands today.

Highlighting Hyderabad’s growing stature in the global technology landscape, Sridhar Babu drew comparisons with international hubs. “Silicon Valley represents technology leadership, Shenzhen symbolises world-class production, and Singapore stands for discipline and governance. Hyderabad is emerging as a unique combination of all three,” he remarked. He stressed that no other Indian city offers an ecosystem as conducive and supportive as Hyderabad.

The minister pointed out that Hyderabad now leads the country in hosting Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Several leading global banking and financial institutions have chosen the city for their GCCs, underscoring its attractiveness as a technology destination.

He also highlighted Hyderabad’s achievements in the life sciences sector, noting that one third of India’s vaccines are produced here and that numerous healthcare innovation centres are being established. “This kind of ecosystem is unmatched elsewhere,” he said.

Sridhar Babu attributed these successes to the government’s clear vision and strong commitment to fostering innovation and industry growth. He underlined that initiatives like the AI University and Covalent’s expansion will further consolidate Hyderabad’s position as a global hub for technology and life sciences.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Covalent Chairman CV Subramanyam, IT & Industries Special Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Government IT Advisor Saikrishna and UK Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen.