Musheerabad: Choked drainage line inspected by officials

Musheerabad: Frequent choking of drainage line beside Risala Gadda Masjid-e-Quba in Ramnagar has been causing a lot of inconvenience as drainage overflowed in many houses nearby. On receiving complaints from locals, local corporator V Srinivas Reddy visited the spot along with HMWS DGM Srinivas Rao and inspected the line.

Locals complained of putrid stench coming from drainage line and water contamination due to choked line. Agreeing on the severity of the issue, Srinivas Rao assured locals to address the issue at the earliest.

Those who were present on the occasion included TRS division working president Vivek, general secretary Kiran, minority president Waheed Ali, youth president K Madhu, locals Iyaz, Satyanarayan, David, Arun, Kumar and others.