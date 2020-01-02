Musheerbad: Muta Gopal extends New Year greetings

Musheerbad: Muta Gopal, Musheerabad MLA, extended new year greetings to people of his constituency and hoped the new year brings happiness and prosperity in their lives. On Wednesday, several TRS leaders and people met him and extended new year greetings here at his residence.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that he hopes to complete the development works which could not be completed in the previous year.

He expressed satisfaction over the development works done in the previous year and promised to initiate more development works in the constituency and ensure that fruits of several state government welfare schemes reach beneficiaries in his constituency. TRS leaders Muchakurthi Prabhakar, Naresh, Rakesh and others were present on the occasion.